Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 5,905.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kforce by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kforce by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Kforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 111,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

