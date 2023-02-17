Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 52.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

