Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

NXST opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.09.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,800 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,505,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

