First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $307.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 27.09%. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 107,613 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.