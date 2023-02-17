Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
