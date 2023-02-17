Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

