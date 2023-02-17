SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.
SM Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SM opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
