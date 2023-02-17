Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 10,335 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

