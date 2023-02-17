Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CALA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $440,491.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Insider Activity

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

