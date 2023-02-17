Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,485,521.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, February 13th, Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 72,440 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,969.20.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

