Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells 9,741 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $249.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

