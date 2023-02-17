Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

