Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $227.48 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.94.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

