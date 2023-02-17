Benchmark Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $103.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.0 %

AMD stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.