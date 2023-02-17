AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AFCG opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.01. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 107.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

