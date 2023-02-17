AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AFC Gamma Price Performance
AFCG opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.01. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $20.74.
AFC Gamma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 107.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.