Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $168.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 123,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,375,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 472,429 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in Apple by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 41,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Apple by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 78,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

