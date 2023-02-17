Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

