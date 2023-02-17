Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Declines By 14.0%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.57.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Castellan Group raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 13,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $193.83 on Friday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

