Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Sells $8,166,286.89 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $240.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.