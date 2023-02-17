Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Sells $8,166,286.89 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $240.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.