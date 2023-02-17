Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

