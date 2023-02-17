AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells $17,430,757.31 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

APE opened at $2.42 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

