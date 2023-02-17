ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.7 %

ACVA stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

