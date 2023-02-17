NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.1 %

About NorthWestern

Shares of NWE opened at $56.92 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

