Reviewing Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) & Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dropbox and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 2 2 3 0 2.14 Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $88.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Workiva.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 15.25% -74.21% 12.31% Workiva -17.75% -338.14% -10.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dropbox and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.16 billion 4.03 $335.80 million $0.93 25.76 Workiva $443.29 million 10.55 -$37.73 million ($1.74) -51.15

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dropbox beats Workiva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track their work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The Company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in June 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, Jeff Trom and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.