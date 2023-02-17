Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $24.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,740,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 971,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enerplus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Enerplus by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 62,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

