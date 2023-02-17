Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PROSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($80.65) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Investec cut shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prosus from €83.50 ($89.78) to €87.40 ($93.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($106.45) to €94.00 ($101.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Prosus Price Performance

PROSY opened at $16.04 on Friday. Prosus has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

