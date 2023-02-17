Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

