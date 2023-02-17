Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,053.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

