Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE NVRO opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $78.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

