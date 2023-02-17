Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Nevro Price Performance
NYSE NVRO opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $78.90.
Institutional Trading of Nevro
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.