Axos Financial (AX) & Its Peers Critical Review

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Axos Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62% Axos Financial Competitors 18.23% 8.33% 0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million $240.72 million 11.55 Axos Financial Competitors $839.56 million $228.35 million 18.42

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial Competitors 242 1524 1209 53 2.35

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Axos Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.