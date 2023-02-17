onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,765,000 after buying an additional 115,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

