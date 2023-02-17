Head-To-Head Contrast: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $4.19 million 11.88 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -1.31 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 250.17%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats Delcath Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

