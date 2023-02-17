Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

QRVO opened at $104.44 on Friday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after acquiring an additional 321,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

