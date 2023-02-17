ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

AGESY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($57.53) to €49.50 ($53.23) in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.65) to €37.50 ($40.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($39.78) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

AGESY opened at $46.98 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

