LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) vs. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Head-To-Head Review

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LCNB and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LCNB alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

LCNB presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than LCNB.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

LCNB has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. LCNB pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 27.65% 10.97% 1.16% Guaranty Bancshares 27.57% 17.43% 1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCNB and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $80.04 million 2.64 $22.13 million $1.93 9.70 Guaranty Bancshares $146.69 million 2.54 $40.45 million $3.35 9.30

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats LCNB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.