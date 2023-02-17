Analyzing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.15 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.45 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -25.36

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11% SilverSun Technologies -1.49% -6.84% -3.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares DATATRAK International and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DATATRAK International and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

