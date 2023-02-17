Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $97.25 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Stories

