Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,160,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 165,580 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 896.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

