Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $4,437,726.54 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Intapp

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

