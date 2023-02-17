CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Director Sells $4,790,175.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64.
- On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.
CompoSecure Price Performance
CMPOW stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.69.
