CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Director Sells $4,790,175.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64.

On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPOW stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompoSecure stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPOW Get Rating ) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

