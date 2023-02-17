ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 284,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.5 %

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ABIO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

