ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
