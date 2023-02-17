ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

