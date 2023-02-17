Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.68.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

