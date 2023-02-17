Barclays Begins Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.07.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Visteon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

