United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

United Insurance Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $72.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.13.

Insider Transactions at United Insurance

In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Insurance by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

