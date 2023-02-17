Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRCA stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.