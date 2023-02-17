IQVIA Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $224.00 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. State Street Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after acquiring an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

