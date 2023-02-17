First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$31.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.85.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.