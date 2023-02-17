Brokers Offer Predictions for Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.17.

SAP stock opened at C$36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.44. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 74.23%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

