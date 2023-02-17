Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Target Price to $12.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
