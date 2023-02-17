Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Target Price to $12.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 789,007 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,971,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

