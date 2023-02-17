JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Rezolute Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.29. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
